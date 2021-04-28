Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $861.38 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $762.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.