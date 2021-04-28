Grove Bank & Trust Sells 973 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

