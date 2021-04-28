Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.49 and last traded at $173.54. Approximately 591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

