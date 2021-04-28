GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 847,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGTTF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. GTEC has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

