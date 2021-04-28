Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 733.3% in April

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GSHHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 5,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.99 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

