Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GURE opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.