GWM Advisors LLC Has $25.38 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $618.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

