GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $366,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

