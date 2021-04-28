GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

