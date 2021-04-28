GWM Advisors LLC Sells 133,146 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,146 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

