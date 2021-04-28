H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

