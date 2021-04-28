H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in April

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HEOFF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 6,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,637. The company has a market cap of $157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

