Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.