Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Shares of HAFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 3,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $624.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

