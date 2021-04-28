Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 448.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 70,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,292. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.