Harbor Group Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.55. 131,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.04.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

