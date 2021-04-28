HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,044. The company has a market capitalization of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

