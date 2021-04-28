Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

HSC stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

