Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

