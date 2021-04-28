Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

VTR stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

