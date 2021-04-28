Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after purchasing an additional 670,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,006,000 after purchasing an additional 955,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

NYSE APH opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.