Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 346 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $137,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after acquiring an additional 213,076 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,983,000 after acquiring an additional 181,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $297.04 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

