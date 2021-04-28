Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 585 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

