Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 672 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. BOKF NA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 6.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

