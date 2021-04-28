Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 907 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

