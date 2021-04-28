Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 184.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

RODM opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

