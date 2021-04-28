Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.32. 9,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of C$10.37 and a 52 week high of C$15.60.

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

