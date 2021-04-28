Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

