Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 419,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

