Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HA. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

HA opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $37,392,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

