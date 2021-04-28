HC Wainwright Increases IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $35.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.38% from the company’s previous close.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $688.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

