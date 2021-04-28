HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $13.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.84 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.46 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.77 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.