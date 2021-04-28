HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $191.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $198.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 245,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.