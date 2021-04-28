Head to Head Survey: ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ageas SA/NV and OC Oerlikon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $16.91 billion 0.70 $1.10 billion $5.69 10.72 OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than OC Oerlikon.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and OC Oerlikon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 9.03% 8.10% 1.01% OC Oerlikon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ageas SA/NV and OC Oerlikon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 1 3 4 0 2.38 OC Oerlikon 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OC Oerlikon has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ageas SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats OC Oerlikon on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand. The Manmade Fibers segment offers filament spinning and winding systems; texturing machines; and bulked continuous filament carpet yarn, staple fiber spinning, and nonwovens and polycondensation solutions under the Oerlikon Barmag, Oerlikon Neumag, and Oerlikon Nonwoven bands. It also provides consulting, engineering, life cycle management, and smart plant solutions. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, tooling, general industries, additive manufacturing, manmade fibers, and medical markets. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in PfÃ¤ffikon, Switzerland.

