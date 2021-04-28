Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.