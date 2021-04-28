HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,503. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $787.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

