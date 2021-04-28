Heartland BancCorp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $96.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

