HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Benchmark

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.88.

NYSE:HEI opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.14.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

