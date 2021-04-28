Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

HSII traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. 464,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.19 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

