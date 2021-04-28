Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,165. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $798.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

