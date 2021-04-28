Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

HEINY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

HEINY stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $58.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

