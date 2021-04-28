Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

