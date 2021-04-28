Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSDT. Noble Financial started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,473. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

