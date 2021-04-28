Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $613.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

