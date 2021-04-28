Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 363773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.25 ($2.16).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.63.

In other news, insider Joanne Parfrey purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.