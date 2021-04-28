Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 30.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

