Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

