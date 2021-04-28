Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after buying an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

