Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $276.21.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

