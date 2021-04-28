Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,748 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 88.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 135,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 183,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.